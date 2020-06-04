Apple Could Be Getting Ready To Launch A Service Bundle Soon

According to reports from last year, it was rumored that Apple could be working to bundle its services together and sell them in a single subscription package. This would include the likes of Apple TV+, Apple News+, and Apple Music, all of which would be bundled together and sold as a single subscription.

Advertising

As it stands, individual subscriptions to all these services would cost customers $30 a month, so presumably a service bundle could price them cheaper. Now according to a report from 9to5Mac, they claim to have found evidence within the iOS 13.5.5 beta code that suggests that Apple could be readying said bundle.

We actually heard back in 2019 that Apple could launch such a bundle this year, so if this is accurate, it looks like we cold be hearing about it soon. At the moment it is unclear how much Apple could charge for the entire bundle, but like we said, presumably it should be cheaper than all three services combined if subscribed individually.

Apple will be hosting an online-only WWDC 2020 event later this month on the 22nd, so maybe we will learn more about this bundle then. Until then, take it with a grain of salt for now.

Filed in . Read more about Apple Music and Apple TV. Source: 9to5mac