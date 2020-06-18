Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Sports Are Designed For The Gym

When it comes to headphones, there are many different types available out there, with some focusing more on audio quality, while others focus more on active use. If you’re looking for a pair designed and suited for the gym and physical activities, then you might want to take a look at Bang & Olufsen’s newly-launched Beoplay E8 Sports earphones.

These earphones are a variant of the E8 true wireless earbuds, except that in this case, the Danish company has opted to aim them more towards active users. This comes in the form of an IP57 rating which means that they’ll be able to withstand things like dust, sweat, and water, so getting them a bit wet shouldn’t pose any issues.

However, it isn’t just about making it water-resistant. The E8 Sports has also been designed to be easier to use in the event that your hands are sweaty and you need to control the media playback. This is thanks to a ridged design around the edges of the earphones that will make it easier for users to control them.

The company does not mention how much battery we can expect from the E8 Sports, but assuming it’s based on the E8, we expect that it should be able to squeeze up to 7 hours per charge, and a total of 35 hours thanks to its carrying/charging case that will provide an additional four charges. The Beoplay E8 Sport is priced at $350 and will be available for purchase on the 9th of July.

Filed in . Read more about Bang & Olufsen and Headphones. Source: hypebeast