Bang & Olufsen Is Working On Official Xbox Accessories

The problem with a lot of gaming gear is that they tend to look rather garish with bright RGB lights that apparently are appealing to gamers, or at least the gamer aesthetic. If you prefer something a bit more classy and understated, then you might be interested to learn that Bang & Olufsen are getting into the gaming market.

The company has teased on Twitter that they are working with Microsoft to develop official Xbox-related accessories. The company has yet to officially reveal what it is they are working on, but given the company’s audio background, it will most likely be speaker or headphones related.

According to Bang & Olufsen VP Christoffer Poulsen, “The technology has advanced significantly in gaming, and enhancing the sound experience offers a place for us to play a key role. By entering the gaming industry, we want to do what we do best: delivering outstanding sound performance wrapped in astonishing design and solid craftmanship. We see a big commercial potential within gaming, and in Xbox we believe we have found this ideal partner to realise that potential.”

We are excited to announce that we have joined forces with @Xbox to create a new audio proposition catered for the high-end segment within #gaming, leveraging our core capabilities of sound, design and craft. More to come on what that means soon. #Xbox #BangOlufsen — Bang & Olufsen (@BangOlufsen) June 9, 2020

That being said, Bang & Olufsen aren’t exactly known for creating affordable hardware, don’t be surprised if these official Xbox accessories end up costing you a pretty penny.

