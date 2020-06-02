Facebook Will Now Let Users Delete Their Posts In Bulk

If you’ve been using Facebook for many years, chances are you might have amassed a bunch of posts dating back several years. Safe to say that many of us have made posts that we might cringe when we look back at them today, but the problem is if you want to delete those posts, you would need to do so one-by-one.

This can be an extremely long and tedious process, especially if you’ve made many, but the good news is that according to the Washington Post, Facebook has recently introduced the ability to delete your posts in bulk. This means that if you’re not quite ready to completely delete your Facebook account yet, this could be one way to go out cleaning it up.

This feature can be found in the Activity Log where users will be able to select all their Facebook posts and delete them. Alternatively, if you’d like to keep some of them, you can even apply filters to search for specific types of posts. Unfortunately, for now the feature seems to be only available on the iOS and Android versions of Facebook.

This means that if you’re on the web version, you won’t be able to access this feature just yet, but it should eventually find its way to the web version later on. The feature is also still in the stages of being rolled out to users, so if you don’t see it yet, don’t worry as it should eventually be available for you.

