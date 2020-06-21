Future Versions Of Chrome Will Be Less Of A Memory Hog

Advertising

One of the main criticisms of Google’s Chrome browser is that it is a memory hog. While the browser is fantastic and the integration of your Google account makes it a breeze to use, it can be quite demanding in terms of memory which can affect users who are using less powerful computers with less RAM.

However, the good news is that in the future, Chrome could become less of a memory hog on Windows 10 computers. This is thanks to an update Microsoft pushed to Windows in the form of “SegmentHeap” that will help to improve the memory usage of Win32 applications such as Chrome.

While Microsoft does not mention Chrome specifically, they did announce that one of the apps to benefit from this is its new Edge browser. Given that the new Edge browser is built on the Chromium platform which is what Google’s Chrome browser uses, it makes sense that these improvements to efficiency will also no doubt positively impact Chrome as well.

As noted by WindowsLatest, a Chrome engineer has noted in a commit that they will be adopting this new SegmentHeap feature for Chrome in the future. According to the post, “Experiments with per-machine opting-in to the segment heap for chrome.exe suggests that this could save hundreds of MB in the browser and Network Service utility processes, among others, on some machines. Actual results will vary widely, with the greatest savings coming on many-core machines.”

