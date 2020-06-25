Google Will Start Paying Publishers For ‘High-Quality’ Content

Advertising

Google is primarily a search engine, but over the years, we’ve seen how the company has expanded on what they offer to users in terms of services and features, where they want to do more than just help people search for information. Now it seems that Google has moved one step closer to launching its own news service.

This is because the company has recently announced that they have launched a new licensing program in which it would see the company pay publishers for what Google is calling “high-quality” content. “This program will help participating publishers monetize their content through an enhanced storytelling experience that lets people go deeper into more complex stories, stay informed and be exposed to a world of different issues and interests.”

This announcement also holds some good news for end-users because according to Google, this will result in some articles being offered to readers for free, when they might otherwise be hidden behind a paywall. While it won’t unlock all the articles behind paywalls, at least it will make some free to read which is great for those who’d rather not pay for it.

Google was rumored earlier this year to be launching their own news service that could be a competitor to Apple News+, and this announcement sounds like the company is laying down the foundations for it.

