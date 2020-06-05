Hulu Will Be Dropping Support For Older Roku Devices

If you’re subscribed to Hulu and are accessing it on an older Roku devices, you might want to pay attention to some changes that Hulu announced on its support page. According to the announcement, it seems that Hulu will be dropping support for some older Roku devices, meaning that they will soon no longer be able to stream from them.

This includes the Roku Streaming Player (models 2400 to 3100) and the Roku Streaming Stick (model 3420 or earlier). These devices have actually been running the classic Hulu app instead of the newer version, but according to Hulu, it seems that these devices will not be able to run Hulu at all come 24th of June, 2020.

If you own any of these devices and their models, once the 24th of June hits, you will be greeted by error messages that inform you that Hulu is no longer supported or “your user session has expired”. This will not affect your Hulu subscription, but it seems that you might need to get a new Roku device or seek out an alternative way to stream Hulu.

Devices that are still supporting Hulu include the Roku Ultra, Roku Premiere and Premiere+, Roku Express and Express+, Roku 3 and 4, Roku 2 (model 4210), Roku Streaming Stick (model 3500 or later), Roku TV, 4k Roku TV.

