iOS 14 Will Notify Apple Watch Owners When Their Device Is Fully Charged

After about a year or so of making the rumor rounds, Apple finally confirmed that native sleep tracking would be introduced in watchOS 7. This is great news for those who want to track their sleeping patterns, but it also raises a new problem: battery. How are users expected to wear the watch all day and all night? When would be a good time to charge it?

Advertising

With iOS 14, it seems that Apple wants to help take out some of the guesswork. The upcoming iOS 14 update will come with a new feature (amongst many) where it will notify users when their Apple Watch has been fully charged. The Apple Watch doesn’t take particularly long to charge, but at least by notifying users that their device’s battery is full, you can go about your day without having to constantly check on the charging status.

By notifying users about the battery status, it also means that if you need to wear the watch during the day, you can pop it on the charger in the morning and once it’s fully charged, you can just grab it and head out. It will also be useful for those who are worried about overcharging their devices.

While it might not necessarily be a groundbreaking feature, it is one of those quality of life updates and improvements that will hopefully make your life easier.

Filed in . Read more about Apple Watch, iOS, Ios 14, Smartwatch and Wearable Tech. Source: appleinsider