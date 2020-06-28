New Report ‘Confirms’ iPhone 12 Won’t Ship With EarPods Or A Charger

According to recent rumors, it has been suggested that the iPhone 12 might not ship with EarPods. This was semi-acceptable as the EarPods aren’t exactly the best of earphones, so we’re not sure how many people would actually miss them. However, it was later reported that the iPhone 12 might not ship with a charger, which sounded a bit sketchy.

Now according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who we should point out has a pretty excellent track record for Apple-related insider information, he has “confirmed” that both these previous rumors are true, where the iPhone 12 will not be shipping with EarPods and a charger. It will still come with a cable so all customers need to do is either use an existing charger.

The reason behind Apple leaving out the EarPods and charger is because due to the increased price in components for 5G, Apple is looking to cut some costs. Unfortunately, while the price of the iPhone 12 could be maintained due to the exclusion of these accessories, customers could still end up paying more.

This is because Apple will be bundling a USB-C to Lightning cable, meaning that customers who are still using USB-A power adapters that were bundled with previous iPhones, they would need to buy a new power adapter. There were rumors that Apple could be preparing a 20W power adapter, but that is now expected to be sold separately.

Filed in . Read more about iPhone and Iphone 12. Source: iclarified