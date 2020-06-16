More Analysts Believe EarPods Will Not Be Bundled With The iPhone 12

For the longest time ever, it has been common practice for handset makers to bundle basic earphones with their devices. However, it seems that Apple could be moving away from that practice. This is according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives who believes that with the iPhone 12, Apple will not be bundling the EarPods with the smartphone.

What’s interesting about this particular rumor is that this is not the first time we’re hearing about this. Prior to this, notable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also floated the idea that the EarPods might not be bundled with the iPhone 12, so while this doesn’t necessarily make the rumors true, it does seem to be gaining steam.

As to why Apple might be considering this move, no one really knows for sure. However, it wouldn’t be a stretch to imagine that this could be a cost-cutting measure as it means they’ll have to order less components. It could also help to drive the sales of the company’s wireless AirPods earphones which despite its price, seems to be very well-received and highly reviewed.

Given that the EarPods aren’t exactly that great to begin with (they’re functional at best), it might not necessarily be missed, but either way we’ll have to wait and see.

Filed in . Read more about Headphones, iPhone and Iphone 12. Source: 9to5mac