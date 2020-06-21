Apple Might Not Make Any Hardware Announcements At WWDC 2020

If the rumors are to be believed, Apple was supposed to announce a redesigned iMac at WWDC 2020. However, if you were hoping to see new hardware announced at Apple’s event, you might be disappointed because according to several prominent leaksters, that may not be happening.

This is according to tweets from Jon Prosser and Max Weinbach, as well as a report from Bloomberg by Mark Gurman. These are pretty big names when it comes to Apple related leaks so there could be some truth to them. That being said, we guess we shouldn’t have been too surprised.

This is because while Apple used to used WWDC to announce new hardware like iPhones, the company has since moved their product announcements to separate events, so like we said, this really doesn’t come as a surprise. However, the tweet from Prosser suggested that Apple might have initially planned to announce new hardware, but ultimately scrapped those plans.

Looking like any possible hardware has been scrapped for WWDC tomorrow 🤔 Might be wrong about this one. Would love to be wrong! I’ll be surprised with all of you, either way! — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 21, 2020

I had two sources tell me no hardware for WWDC tomorrow. They aren’t on WWDC related teams but heard it through the Apple grapevine. I’d take this with a grain of salt, but thought it was worth mentioning. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) June 21, 2020

So what about those rumors of a redesigned iMac? What about Apple’s rumored plans to transition to ARM? It is possible that Apple could announce their plans to do so, but may stop short of actually unveiling new hardware, so that could still happen. Either way, take it with a grain of salt and maybe don’t get your hopes up just yet.

