Twitter Will Now Let Users Post Audio Tweets

Sending voice messages isn’t a new thing and we’ve seen it done before on various messaging apps, but it seems that voice tweets is something that will be coming to Twitter as well. The company has announced that they are introducing a new way for users to post tweets where they will be able to upload tweets as voice notes.

Unlike regular tweets which are limited by the number of characters allowed per tweet, this new voice tweet feature will help users overcome that. This is because each voice tweet that users post will be up to 140 seconds of audio each time. This means that if you’re succinct enough, you should be able to say more during those 140 seconds compared to if you were to type it out.

According to Twitter, “Over the years, photos, videos, gifs, and extra characters have allowed you to add your own flair and personality to your conversations. But sometimes 280 characters aren’t enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation. So starting today, we’re testing a new feature that will add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter – your very own voice.”

At the moment, sending voice tweets will only be available for iOS users, and even then it will be available to a limited group. However, Twitter says that this feature will eventually expand to cover more users in the coming weeks, but there is still no word on when it will be available on Android.

