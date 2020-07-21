One of the things Apple does really well is how they integrate their products with each other. While you could own an iPhone and run a Windows computer, owning a Mac computer would unlock certain features like AirDrop and Continuity. This is why we can’t say we’re surprised at the discovery of this latest patent for Apple’s AR glasses.

In the patent discovered by AppleInsider, it suggests how Apple’s AR glasses could turn any surface into a “touchscreen” of sorts, where a UI can be overlaid on whatever the viewer is seeing and allows them to interact with it. For example, if you had the Apple glasses on and you received a call, there could be a overlay of the phone’s UI and you could then swipe on a surface, like a table, to answer that call without having to reach over and grab your iPhone.

This integration sounds similar to a patent that was discovered last week, where it suggested how the Apple glasses could allow users to interact with their iPhone without people around them seeing what’s on the screen. However, as the patent notes, this is not quite as precise as actually touching a device.

The patent suggests that this can be overcome by introducing larger buttons, but that would also limit the number of things that can be shown. That being said, this is only a patent so it’s hard to say if it will ever become a reality, but it definitely sounds like a rather interesting feature we wouldn’t mind having.

