Apple Will Give ‘Hacker Friendly’ iPhones To Top Bug Bounty Hunters

Apple typically keeps their iPhones locked up pretty tight. Some have complained that this makes it almost impossible to customize an iPhone on the same level as an Android device, although it has been suggested that this is done for security purposes. However, it seems that Apple could be relaxing on that rule, at least for a select group of users.

Apple has announced that start today, the company will start to loan out special “hacker friendly” iPhones to bug bounty hunters. These iPhones will pretty much allow developers and hackers to gain unprecedented access to the inner workings of the iPhone in an attempt to help Apple figure out any bugs or exploits that might be in their devices, so that they can fix them.

According to the company, “As part of Apple’s commitment to security, this program is designed to help improve security for all iOS users, bring more researchers to iPhone, and improve efficiency for those who already work on iOS security. It features an iPhone dedicated exclusively to security research, with unique code execution and containment policies.”

Of course, not just anyone will be able to get their hands on these devices. There will be several requirements that participants need to meet in order to qualify to take part in this program. Participants are also required to have a proven track record of their ability in finding bugs on Apple’s platforms or other systems.

