Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Cam Now Supports HomeKit

The problem with a lot of smart home devices is that they all come with their own apps. This can be a pain if you have multiple devices and need to open individual apps to control them, which is why companies like Apple have developed their own platform in the form of HomeKit, which allows users to control all HomeKit compatible devices through a single interface.

For those who are in the market for more HomeKit compatible devices, especially security cameras, you’ll be pleased to learn that Arlo has announced that their Pro 3 Floodlight Cam which was announced earlier this year at CES 2020, has been updated where it will now support HomeKit.

Besides being able to control all your smart devices within a single app, having multiple HomeKit compatible devices means that you can even get some of them to work with each other. For example, you could set it so that whenever the camera detects motion, it will then trigger the lights from another HomeKit connected device.

Arlo has been steadily releasing support for HomeKit across its devices and the Pro 3 Floodlight Cam is the latest to receive the update. The camera is priced at $249 and is available for purchase right now and also comes with a 3-month trial to Arlo Smart which lets you save 30-days of video recordings in the cloud.

