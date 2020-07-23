iPhone 12 Batteries Could Be Slightly Bigger Than We Previously Thought

The other day, it was reported that the batteries in the iPhone 12 could actually be smaller than its predecessors. This was disappointing to hear, especially if they’re true, but it seems that there could be a chance that they might be bigger than we previously thought, according to a report from MySmartPrice.

According to the report, which is based on certification documents, it seems that some of the numbers that were reported might not be as accurate. This seems to only affect the 6.1-inch models, the iPhone 12 Max and the iPhone 12 Pro. Based on the certification, it has been suggested that both of these models could pack 2,815mAh batteries.

Previously, it wa reported that the batteries for both these models were 2,775mAh, so this is a slight increase in battery size. It’s not a lot and we doubt that the difference will make any noticeable impact, but it is bigger and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The other models reportedly remain unchanged.

This means that the base iPhone 12 model will still be packing a 2,227mAh battery, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max could feature a 3,687mAh battery. In any case, take it with a grain of salt for now, but we might have to wait until October for the official details.

Filed in . Read more about iPhone and Iphone 12. Source: mysmartprice