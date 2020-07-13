Some iPhone Owners Can Now Claim $25 From Apple

Advertising

Several years ago, Apple was hit with several class action lawsuits over the “batterygate” scandal . For those who are unfamiliar, basically the company was accused of throttling their devices. Now it looks like if you’re living in the US, you will be entitled to claim $25 from the company as part of the settlement agreement Apple had reached with prosecutors.

According to the website where customers can make their claims, “If you are or were a U.S. owner of an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, and/or SE device that ran iOS 10.2.1 or later before December 21, 2017, and/or a U.S. owner of an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus device that ran iOS 11.2 or later before December 21, 2017, you could be entitled to benefits under a class action settlement.”

Any claims that you want to make need to be done before the 6th of October, 2020. Granted, $25 seems paltry, but we imagine with the number of people making those claims, it will no doubt be a pretty huge chunk of change for Apple to be forking out. Also, like we said, this only applies to those living in the US, so those affected by it who live in other countries, you’d be out of luck.

Apple had defended its decision back then by claiming that the throttling was done in order to prevent phones from randomly restarting. This is because phones whose batteries had degraded past a certain point were found to be randomly restarting, so to deal with this issue, Apple throttled the performance to make it more manageable, although the lack of disclosure seems to be what people were most annoyed about.

