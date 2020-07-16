Logitech Folio Touch Now Available For 11-inch iPad Pro

One of the new accessories that Apple launched with their iPad Pro is the Magic Keyboard accessory. This basically introduces a more proper keyboard with more sturdy switches compared to the Smart Keyboard accessory. The only downside is that it is actually rather pricey as far as accessories are concerned.

If you’d rather not spend that much money on a keyboard accessory for your iPad, then you might be pleased to learn that Logitech has since announced that they have launched their Folio Touch keyboard case for the 11-inch iPad Pro. This builds off the Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case that was launched earlier this year.

It will feature a keyboard with shortcut keys along with a built-in trackpad that will take advantage of the iPad’s support for trackpads. According to Michele Hermann, vice president of mobility at Logitech, “With the adjustable kickstand and foldable keyboard, iPad Pro users can use the laptop like keyboard and trackpad to get work done and then easily move the keyboard out of the way when they want to sketch, watch videos, or read.”

The new Logitech Folio Touch will be priced at $159.99, making it a much more affordable alternative to Apple’s Magic Keyboard. For now, it only seems to support the 11-inch iPad Pro and there is no word on whether or not a 12.9-inch model will be released.

