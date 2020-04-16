You Can Now Buy Logitech’s More Affordable iPad Magic Keyboard Alternative

Alongside the 2020 iPad Pro, Apple also announced a new Magic Keyboard accessory for the tablet. Unlike the previous Smart Keyboard, this keyboard offers a new scissor switch mechanism and more importantly, it comes with a trackpad! Unfortunately, it is expensive as it costs $299 for the base model for the 11-inch iPad Pro, and going up to $349 for the 12.9-inch model.

If you’d rather not spend that kind of money for a tablet keyboard, you’ll be pleased to learn that Logitech’s more affordable alternative keyboard is now available to purchase. For those who are unfamiliar, when Apple announced the new Magic Keyboard, Logitech also announced their own alternative in the form of the Logitech Combo Touch.

While it might not come with the same scissor switch keyboard mechanism as the Magic Keyboard, the fact that it is priced starting at $150 makes it a whole lot more attractive and affordable. It also comes with a built-in trackpad and there is also a slot that users can keep their Apple Pencil stylus in.

The best part is that unlike the Magic Keyboard, which is only compatible with the 2018 and 2020 iPad Pro models, the Logitech Combo Touch will play nicely with the 7th-gen iPad, the 3rd-gen iPad Air, and also the newer iPad Pro models. If you’re interested in picking it up, you can actually purchase it from Apple’s website.

