OnePlus Buds Are Official And Its Price Will Surprise You

Leading up to the OnePlus Nord announcement, the company also teased that they would be launching a pair of true wireless earbuds. According to the company’s teaser, they hinted that the earbuds would be priced very affordably, and sure enough it looks like they were right on the money.

The OnePlus Buds has since been officially announced and according to the company, it will be priced at $79. This makes the OnePlus Buds one of the cheapest true wireless earbuds that we have seen from a handset maker to date, where other companies such as Apple, Samsung, and Huawei have theirs priced a bit higher.

The design of the OnePlus Buds appear to be more in line with earbuds like the Apple AirPods and the Huawei Freebuds with a long-ish stem. According to OnePlus, these wireless earbuds will feature 13.4mm dynamic drivers that will offer deeper bass, and also features what the company calls environmental noise cancellation (which effectively means that these are passive noise cancellation earphones, not active ones like the AirPods Pro).

They also come with a charging case that OnePlus claims will offer up to 30 hours of listening time in total.There is no word on availability yet, but the company states that it will be revealed soon.

