Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headphones Announced

Back in 2012, Razer launched their BlackShark gaming headset. The company has since launched several other gaming headsets, but if you were a fan of the original and would love to see an updated model, then you might be pleased to learn that Razer has since announced the BlackShark V2.

As the name suggests, this will be the second-gen BlackShark gaming headset. There will actually be two models, the BlackShark V2 and the V2 X, with the latter being the entry-level version. Priced starting at $60 for the V2 X, it features the use of Razer’s TriForce 50mm drivers and will also feature 7.1 surround sound. There is a built-in 3.5mm jack and a HyperClear Cardioid Mic.

As for the more expensive BlackShark V2, it will also feature 50mm drivers, but these drivers will be coated with titanium that can deliver THX spatial audio. Razer is also boasting vocal clarity with these drivers. There will also be the same HyperClear microphone that can be removed. The BlackShark V2 is priced at $100.

Both the Razer BlackShark V2 and the V2 X are available starting today and can be bought from Razer’s website. Razer has also announced that on the 6th of August, they will be releasing THX Game Profiles which are profiles designed and optimized for specific games.

Filed in . Read more about Headphones and Razer. Source: press.razer