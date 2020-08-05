Google Play Music Will Be Shutting Down This October

Advertising

In the process of trying to create their own streaming service, Google ultimately ended up with a couple of solutions – Google Play Music and YouTube Music. It might be confusing to newbies as to which they should sign up for, but it looks like Google is now one step closer to streamlining it all.

The company has announced that in October 2020, they will be shutting down Google Play Music in favor of YouTube Music. The shutdown will actually begin in September 2020 where it will first affect users in New Zealand and South Africa, and the rest of the world in October. This means that after these days, users will no longer be able to stream music directly from Google Play Music.

However, according to Google, “But don’t worry, we will be holding onto things like your playlists, uploads, purchases, likes and more until December 2020 to make your transfer to YouTube Music easier. Users who wish to transfer their music libraries from Google Play Music to YouTube Music, can do so through December 2020, after which their Google Play Music libraries will no longer be available.”

Google also notes that starting in late August, users will no longer be able to purchase, pre-order, upload, or download music from Google Play Music through the Music Manager tool. The company expects to make the full transition to YouTube Music by the end of the year.

