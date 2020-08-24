IKEA Taiwan Recreates Its Catalogue Using Animal Crossing

While Nintendo’s Animal Crossing series has always been a pretty popular franchise, we suppose combine that with the popularity of the Nintendo Switch and also the pandemic, the latest Animal Crossing has proven to be a pretty huge hit amongst gamers, both casual and hardcore.

Advertising

It has also become something of a cultural phenomenon where it appears that IKEA Taiwan has decided to use Animal Crossing to recreate one of its catalogues using characters and furnishings from the game. Obviously it won’t be a 100% match, but we think it comes pretty damn close, and it looks hella cute in the process.

For those who are unfamiliar with Animal Crossing, it’s basically a game that tasks players with taking care of their own island. Players will be able to build up their home, interact with other villagers, and also visit their friends. One of the main appeals, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, is that it lets players visit each other even when they’re stuck at home. It also lets players create pseudo holiday-like locations and experiences.

We’ve also seen how the game was used by some players to host a virtual wedding after their real-life wedding plans were put on hold.

Filed in . Read more about Animal Crossing and Ikea. Source: engadget