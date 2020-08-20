Did Apple’s YouTube Channel Just Confirm A September Event?

If the rumors are to be believed, this year’s iPhone event will be held in October instead of September. That date now appears to have been confirmed because according to an AppleInsider reader, they spotted what appears to be a video for a live event scheduled for the 10th of September.

Advertising

This is a bit odd because like we said, the rumors have pegged the iPhone for a launch in October. One possibility is that the iPhone 12 could still be announced in September, but it might only be released in October. Another possibility, which seems more than likely, is that the date and time used is a placeholder.

We’re giving the latter hypothesis a bit more weight because the time is set for 1:15PM Eastern Time, which does seem a bit strange as far as Apple’s events are concerned. Apple also usually schedules events for the start of the week rather than so late in the week, so like we said, it does seem a bit of an odd choice.

In any case, try not to read too much into this and take it with a grain of salt for now, but if a September event is in the cards, Apple should be sending out invites soon. In addition to the iPhone 12, it has recently been rumored that Apple could also unveil and bring back the AirPower wireless charging mat, as well as unveil new ARM-based Mac computers.

Filed in . Read more about iPhone and Iphone 12. Source: appleinsider