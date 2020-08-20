Apple’s Cancelled AirPower Could Return At iPhone 12 Event

A couple of years ago, Apple announced the AirPower wireless charging mat. One the main differences between the AirPower and other charging mats is that users can place their devices anywhere on the pad and it will charge, versus current charging mats where users need to place their devices on specific spots.

However, the project was later cancelled, but shortly after, there were rumors suggesting that Apple had not given up on it entirely. Now according to a tweet by leakster @LeaksApplePro, they are alleging that Apple will be bringing back their “one more thing” during the iPhone 12 keynote where they could announce the return of the AirPower charging mat.

Apple’s iPhone 12 event is rumored to be taking place in the second week of October and the return of the AirPower could be rather interesting. This comes on the heels of rumors that suggests that Apple could be working on a portless iPhone, so obviously a new charging solution, like wireless charging, is necessary.

“We do have, one more thing. Do you remember when we first presented our wireless charger…” — Leaks (@LeaksApplePro) August 17, 2020

It was previously suggested that Apple could drop Lightning in favor of USB-C, especially since they did that with the iPad Pro, but we have been hearing that Apple could skip that entirely and go straight to a portless design. Take this with a grain of salt, but do check back with us in October for the details.

Filed in . Read more about AirPower and Wireless Charging.