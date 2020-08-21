Google Pixel 5 Specs Reveal Mid-Range Hardware

It seems that this year’s Pixel smartphones could be a bit disappointing for those who might have been waiting for flagship hardware. This is according to a recent report from Android Central who have published the alleged specs of Google’s upcoming Pixel 5, which some have rightfully expected to come with higher-end specs.

Advertising

Based on their report, it appears that this year’s Pixel lineup will all sport mid-range hardware. Assuming the report is accurate, the upcoming Pixel 5 is rumored to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, which is the same chipset Google used with the Pixel 4a. It is also reported that the phone might feature a small-ish display, compared to other phones released, measuring in at 6-inches.

It is also said to sport a refresh rate of 90Hz. Other rumored specs include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, along with support for 15W Qi wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. We’re not sure how Google plans to position its phones given that the Pixel 4a’s specs aren’t that drastically different.

While the lack of flagship hardware is a bit disappointing, it’s easy to see why Google might be headed down this path. The company’s Pixel phones have increased in price over the years compared to its Nexus phones in the past, plus given Apple’s success with more affordable handsets, perhaps Google is changing its strategy in hopes that they might be able to capture a larger market.

Filed in . Read more about Google and Google Pixel 5. Source: androidcentral