Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Announced With Blood Oxygen Monitoring

If you’re a bit of a health nut and want a wearable that can provide you with a variety of biometric tracking capabilities, then you might be interested to learn that Samsung has recently announced its latest smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 3 that will come packed with a variety of health related sensors.

The Galaxy Watch 3 will come with your standard tracking capabilities like the ability to measure your heart rate. However, it will also come with a built-in ECG monitor, blood pressure monitor, and also the ability to measure your blood oxygen levels (a feature we’ve heard could also come to the Apple Watch Series 6).

It can also track your sleep, thanks to Samsung’s partnership with the National Sleep Foundation, and your stress levels which are also critical to overall health. Samsung is also boasting how the Galaxy Watch 3 will be 14% thinner, 8% smaller, and 15% lighter than its predecessor, but it will retain the same physical rotating bezel that will make it easier to interact with the watch as opposed to going touchscreen-only.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will be launching on the 6th of August where it will be priced at $399 for the base model, or $449 if you want the LTE model.

Filed in . Read more about Samsung, Smartwatch and Wearable Tech. Source: news.samsung