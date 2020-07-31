Apple Watch Series 6 Will Feature Blood Oxygen Monitoring

The Apple Watch already comes with several health monitoring features like a heart rate tracker and an ECG monitor. However, if a recent report from DigiTimes is to be believed, it seems that Apple could be getting ready to introduce a new health monitoring feature with the Apple Watch Series 6.

The report claims with the Series 6, Apple could introduce a blood oxygen monitor. If you’re wondering why this sounds familiar, it is because earlier this year, it was reported that within the iOS 14 code, there was evidence that suggested that blood oxygen monitoring could indeed be an upcoming Apple Watch feature.

Blood oxygen monitoring is also not exactly new when it comes to smartwatches as some other companies have introduced it to their wearables in the past. For those who are wondering what a blood oxygen monitor does, basically it monitors your blood oxygen levels where if it dips below 80%, it could be a sign of something wrong.

It could also be a sign that you could have compromised heart or brain functionality. While it probably should not be used as a diagnostic tool, hopefully these alerts will at least let users know something that they might not have noticed themselves and seek medical help which could help save their life.

Filed in . Read more about Apple Watch, Health, Smartwatch and Wearable Tech. Source: macrumors