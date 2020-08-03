Students Miss Their Campus So Much They Recreated It In Minecraft

In many countries around the world, schools and educational institutions have yet to reopen as governments are trying to find the best way to go about it due to the coronavirus pandemic. While students are still receiving their education online through online classes, part of the experience is being on campus, hanging out with friends, and so on.

To help deal with not being on campus, a group of students from the Ashoka University in India have decided to come up with the next best thing, which is to recreate their campus using Minecraft where students could gather virtually and hang out like they would have in real life. Granted it might not be 100% the same, but it is a pretty decent and creative compromise.

Speaking to VICE, Atishay Khanna, the founder of the project said, “We all missed the university incredibly and all of us are waiting to go back to campus. Moreover, Ashoka is a residential campus so when we all went home after being together for so long, all of us felt something was missing. So this is one alternative to being at the university while not being present at the university. Our team’s motto is ‘We will bring you back’.”

The project was conceived back in May and together with a team of 12, they have finally completed their Minecraft campus.

