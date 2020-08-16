Tesla’s iOS App Is About To Get A Lot More Secure

While we do welcome the technology that makes our cars smarter and better than they ever were, it in turn creates a new set of problems, namely security issues where they can be hacked. However, if you own a Tesla car, you might be pleased to learn that the iOS version of the app is about to get a lot more secure.

In a tweet by Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk, he has confirmed that two-factor authentication for the app is coming soon and that it is in the final stages of validation. For those who don’t own a Tesla, the introduction of two-factor authentication is actually a pretty big deal. This is because the app can be used to control many aspects of the car.

Sorry, this is embarrassingly late. Two factor authentication via sms or authenticator app is going through final validation right now. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2020

This ranges from basic activities like controlling media playback, to more advanced features like controlling the lights, locking and unlocking the car, and also the ability to summon the car to your location. By introducing two-factor authentication, it reduces the chance that if someone somehow managed to get their hands on your username and password, they still wouldn’t be able to steal your car or mess with it since the authentication code would be sent to your phone.

There is no word on a release date yet, but based on Musk’s tweet, it seems like it should be coming in the near future.

