Apple’s AR Glasses Now Rumored For 2022 Launch

One of the long-standing rumored products that Apple is working on are a pair of AR glasses. Last we heard, the device was rumored to launch in 2020, but now a report from DigiTimes is claiming that the smart glasses from Apple is now set for a launch in 2022, meaning that if true, we probably can’t expect to see it anytime soon.

Apple’s interest in augmented reality is hardly a secret, and with the launch of the 2020 iPad Pros, Apple has included a new LiDAR sensor which is meant to help boost the AR capabilities of the tablet. There have also been rumors claiming that the 2020 iPhones could come with a world-facing 3D camera, and the inclusion of the LiDAR sensor in the iPads certainly lends some credence to those claims.

That being said, it will be interesting to see how Apple will approach smart glasses. The concept of smart glasses isn’t exactly new, and many years ago, Google attempted something similar with Google Glass. While in concept it was a fantastic idea, somehow it just was not particularly well-received by the public.

Perhaps the tech was too early for its time, so like we said, it will be interesting to see what kind of reception Apple will get if and when they do launch their smart glasses. Perhaps Apple’s branding and reputation could allow them to succeed where Google failed, but we’ll just have to wait and see. Until then, take it with a grain of salt for now.

