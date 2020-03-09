Apple’s Rumored High-End Headphones Spotted In iOS 14 Code

According to the rumors, Apple has a bunch of new accessories planned for 2020, one of which is a rumored pair of high-end headphones. How true are those rumors? According to a recent discovery by the folks at 9to5Mac, it’s starting to look very likely as within the iOS 14 code, they have come across icons that depict a pair of headphones.

The icons themselves don’t really tell us much about the headphones in terms of design, but the different color options are suggesting that maybe they could come in two different finishes, although it is possible that maybe the different colors in the icons could simply be used for switching between dark mode and light mode in iOS.

Not much is known about the features of the headphones right now, although a previously-discovered patent did hint that the headphones could come with touch-sensitive controls. We have also heard that the headphones will behave similarly to the AirPods, where they will come with easy pairing thanks to the H1 chip, support multiple devices, and could also come with features like auto-pause when the headphones are removed.

It has been a while since Apple has launched new Beats headphones, and it has been rumored that the reason is because Apple plans on launching its own brand of headphones in its place. There is no word on when these headphones will launch, but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled.

