Apple Reportedly Tells Retail Workers Not To Encourage Customers To Try AirPods Or Apple Watch

There are many who are undoubtedly concerned about the spread of the coronavirus. One of the ways to prevent the spread is to keep ourselves as clean as possible by washing our hands, using hand sanitizer, and to avoid touching our faces. So much so that Apple is now trying to prevent customers from trying on certain products in their stores.

According to a report from Business Insider, they have heard from their sources that Apple is apparently instructing its retail employees not to encourage customers from trying the AirPods or the Apple Watch in its stores. While customers are still welcome to try the products for themselves, the employees are reportedly told not to offer to allow customers to try those products unless they are specifically asked by the customer.

This is part of Apple’s plan to help protect both its staff and customers, where it is impossible to tell at a glance who might have the coronavirus, and as such, it’s better to be safe than sorry. In addition to this, Apple has also boosted their attempts at keeping their stores as sanitized as possible.

This includes hiring more cleaning staff, installing hand sanitizers, and also hourly-paid employees are now allowed to take sick leave without having it count towards their limits.

Source: businessinsider.my