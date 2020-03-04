Facebook Will Run Free Ads To Counter Coronavirus Misinformation

Advertising

Just last week, Facebook started to crack down on ads that were spreading false information about the cure for the coronavirus (there is none, the closest thing we’ve got is a vaccine which has been sent for human trials ). Now it looks like Facebook will be taking things one step further by running free ads for the WHO to help counter this misinformation.

This is according to a post on Facebook by the company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg, where he writes, “Given the developing situation, we’re working with national ministries of health and organizations like the WHO, CDC and UNICEF to help them get out timely, accurate information on the coronavirus. We’re giving the WHO as many free ads as they need for their coronavirus response along with other in-kind support.”

He adds that Facebook is focusing on stopping misinformation that could put the lives of people in danger. “So we’re removing false claims and conspiracy theories that have been flagged by leading global health organizations. We’re also blocking people from running ads that try to exploit the situation — for example, claiming that their product can cure the disease.”

Platforms such as Facebook and Twitter have come under scrutiny over the past few years over the spread of misinformation and fake news, especially given how wide of a reach these platforms have.

