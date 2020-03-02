FCC Wants To Fine Carriers For Selling User Location Data

Advertising

As some of you might have heard, last year it came to light that major carriers in the US have been selling user location data to third-party companies. The carriers have since said that they have ceased those practices , but apparently that isn’t enough for the FCC who are now proposing a token fine to the carriers involved.

Why token fine, you ask? According to the FCC’s proposal, they want to hit these carriers with a fine of over $200 million, which considering how much the carriers make, feels like a pittance. However, we suppose at the very least it will act as a warning to other companies who might still be engaging in such practices, or who might be thinking about it.

According to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, “American consumers take their wireless phones with them wherever they go. And information about a wireless customer’s location is highly personal and sensitive. The FCC has long had clear rules on the books requiring all phone companies to protect their customers’ personal information.”

He adds, “And since 2007, these companies have been on notice that they must take reasonable precautions to safeguard this data and that the FCC will take strong enforcement action if they don’t. Today, we do just that. This FCC will not tolerate phone companies putting Americans’ privacy at risk.”

Filed in . Read more about AT&T, FCC, Legal, Privacy, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon. Source: fcc.gov