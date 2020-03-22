Google I/O 2020 Has Been Completely Cancelled

Advertising

As the coronavirus outbreak worsens, companies have been cancelling their events that involve large gatherings. Earlier this month, Google announced that they too will be cancelling Google I/O 2020 , or at least the physical version of the event. However, the company also hinted that they would be looking at ways to maybe host the event digitally and online.

Unfortunately, if you were hoping to enjoy Google I/O from the comfort of your own home, it seems that will no longer be happening. This is because Google has since announced that this year’s I/O event will be cancelled in its entirety, where even plans for an online event will not be happening anymore.

According to Google, “Out of concern for the health and safety of our developers, employees, and local communities — and in line with recent “shelter in place” orders by the local Bay Area counties — we sadly will not be holding I/O in any capacity this year. Right now, the most important thing all of us can do is focus our attention on helping people with the new challenges we all face. Please know that we remain committed to finding other ways to share platform updates with you through our developer blogs and community forums.”

In the meantime, other companies have announced that they will be proceeding with online-only events, such as Apple whose WWDC 2020 will be adopting a new online format this year, and Microsoft who will host an online Xbox event following the cancellation of this year’s E3 event.

Filed in . Read more about Google and Google I/o. Source: events.google