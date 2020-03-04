iMac And Mac Mini Refresh Could Be Announced Soon

Both Apple’s iMac and Mac Mini computers have not been updated for quite a while, with the last iMac refresh taking place about a year ago, and the Mac Mini being more than a year ago. However, there is some good news as it appears that there could be refreshes to either product on the horizon.

This is according to a tweet by use CoinX, who had previously revealed Apple’s plans to call some of their iPhone models “Pro”, so there is a chance that they could be right about this impending refresh as well. There is no word on when the refresh will take place, but Apple has been rumored to be hosting an event on the 31st of March.

This event will see Apple announce new products like the iPhone SE 2 (or iPhone 9), maybe the rumored AirTags tracking accessory, iPad refreshes, and also maybe new MacBook Pro laptops. That being said, with all the tech event cancellations taking place (Google I/O 2020 being the latest casualty), we’re not sure if Apple still plans to go ahead with the event.

iMac/Mac mini 🔜 — CoinX (@coiiiiiiiin) March 4, 2020

However, in the past we have seen the company refresh its products simply by updating their online website without much fanfare, so there is a possibility that this might be the alternative approach. Take it with a grain of salt, but hopefully we’ll have more official details to share soon.

