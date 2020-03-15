iPhone 12’s A14 Chipset Could Be More Powerful Than The iPad Pro

With every release of a new A-series chipset, Apple naturally improves on the performance of it. However, what was impressive is that with the 2018 iPad Pro, benchmarks found that the A12X Bionic chipset was actually more powerful compared to Windows-based PCs, at least that’s what it seemed on paper.

However, it seems that with the A14 chipset that is expected to debut in this year’s iPhone 12, Apple could take things to the next level. According to alleged benchmarks for the A14 chipset found on Geekbench, it looks like the A14 chipset could outperform that of the iPad Pro, and that it could also be the first A-series chipset to go past the 3GHz mark.

Based on the benchmarks, the A14 is said to score 1,658 in terms of single-core performance, while the multi-core score achieved 4,612. This is versus the iPad Pro’s A12X which scored 1,110 for single-core and 4,568 for multi-core. It should be noted that Apple’s iPad AX chipsets tend to be more powerful than the iPhone, so this interesting to see these comparisons made.

Also, if the benchmarks are accurate, it does lend support to the idea of future MacBook laptops being powered by ARM-based processors. In fact, there was a recent rumor which suggested that an ARM-based MacBook could arrive late 2020 or early 2021, and it will be interesting to see how it holds up compared to Intel-based MacBooks.

Filed in . Read more about iPad, Ipad Pro, iPhone and SoC. Source: appleinsider