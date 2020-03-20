Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Make Ventilators If There Is A Shortage

The world is currently facing a crisis with the coronavirus outbreak. This has put an unprecedented strain on healthcare systems around the world, and even countries known to have really good healthcare systems are struggling to keep up with the number of patients admitted on a daily basis.

Advertising

The good news is that it looks like tech companies are starting to step up to the plate to help where they can. More recently, Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk stated that the company will start to make ventilators if there is a shortage.

The CEO was quoted as saying, “Tesla makes cars with sophisticated hvac systems. SpaceX makes spacecraft with life support systems. Ventilators are not difficult, but cannot be produced instantly. Which hospitals have these shortages you speak of right now?” Of course, whether or not Tesla does start making ventilators remains to be seen, but at least Musk seems to be willing to lend a hand.

In the meantime, Razer has also announced that they will be lending a helping hand, where they have started to convert some of their manufacturing lines to start producing surgical masks. More recently, a group of engineers and designers have also gotten together to create an open-source design for ventilators that can be produced using readily-available materials and through methods like 3D printing.

Filed in . Read more about Health and Tesla. Source: engadget