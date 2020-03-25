Zagg Unveils A Couple Of New Keyboard Cases For The iPad Pro

If you’re looking to turn your new iPad Pro into a productivity powerhouse, then you’ll definitely need to add a keyboard to it. This is because if you’ve ever tried typing long-form essays or documents using the virtual keyboard, you know what a terrible experience that can be. The good news is that it looks like Zagg might have a couple of new options for you.

The company has recently taken the wraps off two new keyboard cases for the iPad Pro in the form of the Zagg Slim Book Go and the Rugged Book Go. Starting with the Slim Book Go, this case has been designed for those who value slimness and portability. It can be easily detached so that users have more options on how they use their tablet. There is also a built-in kickstand and also the ability to pair with multiple devices at once, meaning that you can switch back and forth between the iPad and another device, like your phone or computer.

For those who might prefer something a bit more durable, that’s where the Rugged Book Go comes in. This case has been designed to be rugged where it features TPU wrapping and according to Zagg, will be capable of withstanding drops from as high as 6.6 feet. There is a built-in holder for the Apple Pencil, and just like the Slim Book Go, it also sports multi-device pairing.

The Zagg Slim Book Go will be priced starting at $99.99 for the 11-inch iPad Pro, while the Rugged Book Go will be priced at $149.99 for both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models. While both options lack a trackpad, they are considerably cheaper compared to Apple’s official Smart Keyboard case.

