Select 2018 LG TVs Will Be Getting HomeKit And AirPlay 2 Support

Last year, LG announced that they would be bringing AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to its 2019 smart TVs. However, the company stated that only its 2019 models (and presumably beyond) would be on the receiving end of those new features, which pretty much meant that its older models would not be getting it.

However, the good news is that according to a new support document spotted by MacRumors, it appears that LG might have had a change of heart. According to the document, it now mentions that select 2018 smart TVs will be getting the update that will bring HomeKit and AirPlay 2 functionality.

This includes LCD TV models that have “SK” or “UK” in its name, and OLED TV models that have “B8” or “Z8” in its name. Unfortunately, owners of these TVs might have to wait a while before they are able to get their hands on the new features. This is because according to the document, the new features are being targeted for a rollout by October 2020, which means that we might have to wait until then, unless LG were to release it earlier.

That being said, despite the somewhat limited availability, it’s still good news. It also appears that maybe an earlier petition that asked LG to reconsider might have worked.

