You Can Now Rent Amazon Prime Videos Directly Through The iPhone App

One of the criticisms faced by Apple with its App Store is the cut that Apple takes from in-app purchases, which is 30%. While some developers do not have a choice, others have opted for alternative measures , such as by removing in-app purchases and getting customers to make the purchase directly from their websites instead.

Amazon is one of those companies that have circumvented the App Store, but it looks like that has changed. In a recent update to its Amazon Prime Video app on iOS, Amazon has announced that customers will now be able to directly rent videos from within the app itself, as opposed to having to make the purchase from Amazon’s website first.

According to an Apple spokesperson, they told CNBC, “Apple has an established program for premium subscription video entertainment providers to offer a variety of customer benefits — including integration with the Apple TV app, AirPlay 2 support, tvOS apps, universal search, Siri support and, where applicable, single or zero sign-on,” an Apple spokesperson told CNBC.”

The spokesperson adds, “On qualifying premium video entertainment apps such as Prime Video, Altice One and Canal+, customers have the option to buy or rent movies and TV shows using the payment method tied to their existing video subscription.” This is a pretty big change of Apple’s policies, although the company did stop short of saying whether or not they will still take a (potentially reduced) cut or not cut at all. Either way, this is good news for Prime Video customers as the rental process will now be a lot easier and straightforward.

