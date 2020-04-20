An Apple-Made Gaming Controller Will Launch In 2020 Or 2021

In the past, if you wanted to pair a gaming controller with your iPhone or iPad, you would usually need to look for an accessory labelled as MFi, meaning that it has been certified by Apple as being compatible with their iOS devices. However, with the release of iOS 13, Apple has finally allowed controllers like those made for the PS4 to pair with iOS devices.

That being said, it seems that Apple could be interested in creating their own brand of controllers. This is according to a tweet by L0vetodream in which based on the tweet, an Apple-made gaming controller could launch either later in this year or in 2021.

What’s interesting about this rumor is that it actually makes sense. When Apple launched the 4K Apple TV, one of the changes they made was that they made it more compatible with games, although the Apple TV remote is hardly the most ergonomic gaming controller. Plus, we have also heard rumors that Apple could be working on a gaming Mac.

this year or next year u will see it https://t.co/g6BmSfnDI1 — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) April 19, 2020

By creating their own gaming controller, it would allow it to seamlessly work with their products, so like we said, it actually makes sense. Needless to say that this should be taken with a grain of salt for now, but if you do prefer first-party accessories, then this could be an accessory worth looking forward to.

