Apple Maps To Prioritize Foods And Medical Services In Search

Now with most of the world on lock down, services like food delivery and medical services have become more important than ever. If you’re an Apple Maps user, it seems that Apple is indeed prioritizing those services because according to a report, it appears that Apple Maps will now prioritize food and medical services when it comes to search.

Advertising

These changes were initially discovered by iPhone Ticker where according to the report, searches for essential services will now be displayed at the top. This should make the app a little more useful, especially if Apple Maps is your main driver when it comes for navigation purposes.

That being said, Apple is not alone in making these changes. As some of you might recall, Google recently made some changes to Google Maps as well. With Google Maps, the company started to show which restaurants offer delivery services or curbside pickups. With social distancing being more important than ever to curb the spread of the coronavirus, it will be useful for customers who are looking to order food but don’t want to go out, or at least be able to keep their distance from others.

These changes to Apple Map should already be live, but we’re not sure if this will be available to all users around the world or if it will only be available to those living in the US.

Filed in . Read more about Apple Maps, Coronavirus and Covid-19. Source: engadget