You Will Soon Be Able To Add Apple Music To Instagram Stories

A couple of years ago, Instagram introduced a new feature that allowed users to add music to their Stories. Some of the music sources that Instagram users could choose from included Spotify and Pandora. Missing from that list was Apple Music, but that could change soon, according to a recent sighting in the iOS 13.4.5 beta.

Advertising

This is according to a tweet by iOS engineer Jota Melo where according to his tweet (which was translated), the iOS 13.4.5 beta is here and one of the new features that users can look forward to is the ability to share music from Apple Music to Instagram and Facebook Stories. All users need to do is open the Music app on their iPhones, choose a song, go to the Share screen, and select Instagram.

Saiu o primeiro beta do iOS 13.4.5! E agora você pode compartilhar músicas (além de álbuns e playlists) para as stories do Instagram e Facebook!! pic.twitter.com/hnYBuoV0Jt — Jota Melo (@Jota) March 31, 2020

As you can see in the video above, this will create an Instagram Story where the song you’ve chosen can be shared through the platform. If you’re an Apple Music user who has felt like they’ve been missing out on the ability to share your favorite tunes through Instagram, then this is an update that you can look forward to.

There is currently no word on when iOS 13.4.5 will be released, but given that it is now in beta, it probably won’t be too long until Apple makes it available to everyone.

Filed in . Read more about Apple Music, Entertainment, Instagram and Music.