Apple Will Apparently Not Be Killing Off The Beats Brand

Many have been wondering what Apple’s plans are for Beats. Apple had acquired the company a few years ago and it did not take them long to kill off Beats Music and fold it into what is known as Apple Music today. So what about the Beats headphones? Given that we haven’t seen any many new Beats headphones (save for new color options), there has been speculation that Apple could be planning on killing it off.

Advertising

In fact, a recent tweet by Jon Prosser even suggested that Apple’s goal is to eventually phase the brand out. However, according to a report from 9to5Mac, that is not happening. According to the report, they claim that killing off the Beats brand is simply something that isn’t on the table for the company.

9to5Mac notes that Beats falls under the “Wearables” part of Apple, a division which Apple has been seeing quite a bit of growth in and is estimated to continue growing. Given that Beats is heavily used by celebrities such as musicians and athletes, it wouldn’t make sense for Apple to kill it off, effectively losing their current and future potential endorsements.

However, like we said, save for one or two new products, the Beats brand has been relatively quiet which has led to speculation that it could be phased out. It is possible that Apple does have plans for new Beats headphones that they have yet to talk about, so if you are a fan of Beats, it seems you can rest assured that the brand will not be going anywhere anytime soon.

Filed in . Read more about Beats and Headphones. Source: 9to5mac