Apple Shares Instructions On How To Make Your Own Face Shields

Right now, the amount of PPE that doctors and nurses go through are pretty insane due to the high number of COVID-19 cases. We are seeing how individuals and companies are doing their part to help, such as Apple who have been working with their suppliers to design and produce face shields for frontliners.

If you’d like to lend a helping hand to make some, or maybe you just want to make it for yourself, then you might be interested to learn that Apple has since posted instructions on its website where users can learn how to make their own face shields and what kind of materials they will need.

For the most part, it seems to be pretty simple where all users need is a shield made out of clear PET or PETG, along with a forehead band, and a silicone strap. The exact measurements can be found on Apple’s support website along with some guidelines on finding alternative materials as well as the design files you will need to piece it all together.

Like we said, we’ve been seeing how companies and individuals have stepped up by creating masks and shields for frontliner healthcare workers, so if you want to lend a helping hand by creating some face shields and donating them to local hospitals, then these instructions might come in handy.

