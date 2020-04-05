Apple Working With Suppliers To Design And Produce Face Shields

Recently, it was reported that Apple had donated as many as 9 million face masks to healthcare workers in a bid to help them fight the coronavirus outbreak. This is due to the fact that the constant surge in infections is on the rise, leading to healthcare workers running out of supplies and equipment in a short amount of time.

Now in a new video shared by Apple’s CEO Tim Cook, it looks like the company will be leveraging its supply chain along with their employees to help design and produce more face masks and face shields to help protect our frontliners. According to Cook, he claims that Apple has managed to source as many as 20 million masks through their supply chain, and with Apple’s design, engineering, operations, and packaging teams, they will be working to produce more and ship them out to medical workers around the world.

Apple is dedicated to supporting the worldwide response to COVID-19. We’ve now sourced over 20M masks through our supply chain. Our design, engineering, operations and packaging teams are also working with suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for medical workers. pic.twitter.com/3xRqNgMThX — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 5, 2020

Apple is not the only company to be taking advantage of their size and resources to help combat this virus that is plaguing our world. Razer had previously announced that they would also be converting their manufacturing lines to help produce face masks. Recently, GM has also announced that they too will be helping to produce masks where they are aiming to produce as many as 50,000 masks a day.

