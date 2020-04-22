Apple Has A Dedicated Team To ‘Save The HomePod’

Advertising

Let’s face it, unlike the Amazon Echo and Google Home speakers, Apple hasn’t had that much luck with the HomePod. Designed to be a “premium” sounding device, the price of the speaker combined with Siri’s limitations has resulted in a device that isn’t exactly flying off the shelves, but Apple wants to change that.

Speaking during a Periscope stream, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has revealed that Apple is actively working on “saving” the HomePod. This has resulted in a dedicated team that Apple has put together in a bid to help save the device and to make it more compelling for customers to purchase.

According to Gurman, one of the main issues with the HomePod is Siri. “This is not a hardware and price issue only. This is a Siri issue. So what you’re going to see is Siri getting a big upgrade on the HomePod this year. I know there is a team at Apple and the whole goal of this team is basically to save the HomePod, make the HomePod really useful.”

There have been rumors for a while now that Apple could be working on a newer and smaller HomePod that could be released this year. Presumably that was what Gurman was referring to during his stream. Take it with a grain of salt, but this could be something to look forward to this year.

Source: iclarified