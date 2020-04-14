Facebook Debuts A New Messaging App For The Apple Watch

If you own a smartwatch, you know that it’s better for receiving messages than it is to send it. This is due to the small screen which makes it quite difficult and troublesome to type out messages, but this doesn’t mean that Facebook isn’t going to stop trying. The company has since debuted a new app designed for messaging on the Apple Watch.

Dubbed Kit (Keep in touch), this is a new messaging app designed for the Apple Watch, but despite it being a new app, Kit is actually based on Facebook Messenger. This means that the app will actually send messages through Messenger instead of sending it as a separate service, which is good since we’re sure that users probably don’t want to sign up for a new messaging service or convince their friends to.

That being said, the app itself will be similar to iMessage on the Apple Watch. Users have the option of either dictating their message using their voice, which will then be transcribed to text, or they can use the Apple Watch’s scribble feature that attempts to recognize handwriting and converts that into text.

There is also the option of sending emojis as responses, and even sharing your location. The best part of Kit is that it is a standalone app, meaning that you don’t need to have the app on your iPhone for it to work. If you own the LTE Apple Watch, you won’t even need your iPhone beyond pairing it with the app, letting you send messages anytime.

